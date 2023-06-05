VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities (LON:GSEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $95.40

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc (LON:GSEO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.40 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.18), with a volume of 180812 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.80 ($1.18).

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £403.07 million, a PE ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 99.98.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,250.00%.

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities Company Profile

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities plc, a closed-ended investment company, focuses on investing in sustainable energy infrastructure assets in EU, OECD, OECD key partner, or OECD Accession countries. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

