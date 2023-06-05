Victor S. Sze Sells 10,000 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 10,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,168.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OSI Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.87. The company had a trading volume of 113,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,224. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $122.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $302.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,286,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,829,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,877,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,776,000 after purchasing an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Further Reading

