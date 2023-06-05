Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Bank of America

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.67.

NYSE VSCO opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $17.39 and a twelve month high of $48.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.49.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 111.04% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,904,000 after acquiring an additional 237,651 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 18.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,671,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,795,000 after acquiring an additional 423,260 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after acquiring an additional 142,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 35.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,340,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after buying an additional 609,435 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

