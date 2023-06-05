Vivo Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 632,184 Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 632,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000. Vivo Capital LLC owned approximately 1.43% of Immunic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gratus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,668,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 915,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,274,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 574,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 994,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 115,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 698,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Immunic stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 231,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,637. Immunic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

