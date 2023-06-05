VNET Group Reiterates Maintains Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MU. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $67.77. 12,435,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,652,246. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.17. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $74.77.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,660 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,170,320. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.