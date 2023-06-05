Voss Capital LLC Acquires 332,569 Shares of PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332,569 shares during the quarter. PFSweb comprises 1.7% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 6.43% of PFSweb worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $384,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter worth $1,447,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in PFSweb during the first quarter valued at $447,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PFSweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

PFSweb Price Performance

PFSweb stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.32. 60,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,416. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $13.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.55.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PFSweb had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $98.52 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at PFSweb

In related news, CEO Michael C. Willoughby purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,108 shares of company stock valued at $227,733. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb Profile

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. The company was founded by Mark C. Layton in 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

