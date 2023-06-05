Voss Capital LLC Acquires 39,948 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 250.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,948 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 181.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $56.01. 838,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,902. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $45.25 and a one year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

