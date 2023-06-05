Voss Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Voss Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 53,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 269,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 85,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

ASO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

ASO stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,787. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.86 and a 1-year high of $69.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.80%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

