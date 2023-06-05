Voss Capital LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Voss Capital LLC trimmed its position in Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Cue Biopharma worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 31.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Cue Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.97. 122,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity at Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 12,005.79% and a negative return on equity of 89.72%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cue Biopharma news, Director Peter A. Kiener sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $30,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.