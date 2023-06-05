Voss Capital LLC Trims Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Voss Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,349 shares during the period. Legacy Housing accounts for 1.1% of Voss Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Legacy Housing worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 246,398 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 181.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,813 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,013,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,573,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $167,703.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,523,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,410,776.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,741 shares of company stock worth $4,215,099. 38.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legacy Housing stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.89. The company had a trading volume of 22,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,209. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $484.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.80. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $23.33.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $75.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.88 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Legacy Housing Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

