Walt Disney Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 199,760 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 139,265 call options.

DIS stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,239,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,434,438. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total transaction of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,192,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 33,391 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.36.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

