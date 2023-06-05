Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Position Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in Waste Management by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $164.74. 1,255,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,134. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.89 and a 52 week high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

