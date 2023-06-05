WAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.93 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 5th. WAX has a total market cap of $163.30 million and $3.93 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0493 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

WAXP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,993,460,681 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,432,311 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,993,193,460.6097984 with 3,312,165,093.100616 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.0524445 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $2,070,786.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

