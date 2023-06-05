Wealth Alliance Acquires 962 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 465,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 245,570 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $817,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 3.4 %

BATS IFRA traded up $1.23 on Monday, reaching $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 150,036 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.35.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

