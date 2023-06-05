Wealth Alliance Buys 404 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 338,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after buying an additional 150,099 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Life Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,358,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS ICVT traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,554 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.85.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

