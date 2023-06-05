Wealth Alliance Has $823,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealth Alliance reduced its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,087,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus dropped their price objective on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

AZN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.24. 1,485,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,640,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.19.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

