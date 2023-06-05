Wealth Alliance Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

NASDAQ META traded up $1.97 on Monday, reaching $274.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,720,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,275,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $275.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.50. The stock has a market cap of $703.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,873,598. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

