Wealth Alliance Purchases 1,397 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,227,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,434,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,176,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,174 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,927,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after acquiring an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $314.24. 210,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,887. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $317.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.78. The company has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,023 shares of company stock valued at $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

