Wealth Alliance Raises Holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Unionview LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 250.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 396.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SUB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.63. The company had a trading volume of 148,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,957. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.