Wealth Alliance Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.31 on Monday, reaching $179.71. 15,373,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,628,840. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.34. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

