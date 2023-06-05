Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wealth Alliance cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after acquiring an additional 450,250 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,446 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $132,812.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,183,632.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total transaction of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,931 shares of company stock worth $7,014,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $5.64 on Monday, reaching $207.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,912,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 560.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.86.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Citigroup raised their target price on Salesforce from $229.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.