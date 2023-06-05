Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 18,463 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,463 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 100,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 73,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.49. 63,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,948. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $82.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average is $74.20.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

