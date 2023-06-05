Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 255,114 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1,058.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,114 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $27,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,267,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,908,000 after purchasing an additional 150,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 877,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 76,239 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 306,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,980. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $103.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

