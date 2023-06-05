Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $2,295,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,229,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,661,000.

Shares of BATS IDV traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 970,271 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.73.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

