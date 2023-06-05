Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 125,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,925. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

