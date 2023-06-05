Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 125,643 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDWGet Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,643 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.9% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $19,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $110,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,078,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,925. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.58. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

(Get Rating)

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.