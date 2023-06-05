Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,863 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 33,180 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,184,000 after purchasing an additional 51,441 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $153.05. 200,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,844. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $114.66 and a twelve month high of $153.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

