Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.37 on Monday, reaching $158.34. 2,636,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,792. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $411.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $183.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Stories

