Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 24,001 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,001 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 15,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,553,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 117,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. 440,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.09.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

