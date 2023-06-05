Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 347,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 293,902 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $7.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WEAV shares. Raymond James upgraded Weave Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Weave Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $517.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weave Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weave Communications

In related news, CRO Matthew C. Hyde sold 5,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $28,370.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 601,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Weave Communications by 535.1% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Weave Communications by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Weave Communications by 236.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Company Profile

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

