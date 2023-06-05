Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Investment analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.70.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,177,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,174. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $134.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,898,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,583,182,000 after acquiring an additional 265,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,731 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,844,000 after purchasing an additional 29,222 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $259,656,000 after purchasing an additional 79,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,525,938 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,075,633 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $201,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.