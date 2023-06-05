Westaim (CVE:WED) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.39

Shares of The Westaim Co. (CVE:WED – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.39 and last traded at C$3.36, with a volume of 75260 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.37.

Westaim Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$475.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Westaim (CVE:WED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.49 million for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 91.36% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Westaim Co. will post 1.040625 EPS for the current year.

Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

