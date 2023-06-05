Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Price Target Increased to GBX 3,990 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,780 ($46.71) to GBX 3,990 ($49.31) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WTBDY. Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Whitbread from GBX 3,750 ($46.34) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,200 ($51.90) to GBX 4,300 ($53.14) in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Whitbread Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTBDY opened at $10.48 on Thursday. Whitbread has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $10.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Whitbread Increases Dividend

About Whitbread

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

