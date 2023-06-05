Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

WLFC stock opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.06. Willis Lease Finance has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $65.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $88.14 million during the quarter.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at $37,540,901.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $47,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,455.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,082 shares of company stock valued at $364,905 over the last ninety days. 54.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 24,871.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 597,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

Featured Stories

