Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Hits $276.01 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $874.75 million and approximately $201.28 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be purchased for about $276.01 or 0.01080875 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Token Profile

Wrapped BNB’s genesis date was September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,169,274 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

