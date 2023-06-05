X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading 12.1% Higher

Shares of X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating) traded up 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 120,896 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 125,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.

X-Terra Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.46 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 2.94.

X-Terra Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X-Terra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Terra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.