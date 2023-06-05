X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.49

Shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.49 and last traded at $39.36, with a volume of 8870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Get X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1,771.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $829,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 120,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $90,881,000.

About X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.