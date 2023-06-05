Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Bought by Vivo Capital LLC

Vivo Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,193 shares during the quarter. Zai Lab comprises approximately 1.2% of Vivo Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vivo Capital LLC owned 0.35% of Zai Lab worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

Zai Lab stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 256,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,747. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. Zai Lab Limited has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.21 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 177.42%. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

About Zai Lab

(Get Rating)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the developing and commercializing therapies that address medical conditions with unmet needs in oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its products include Zejula, Optune, Qinlock, and Nuzyra. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.