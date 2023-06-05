ZeroFox (ZFOX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 6th. Analysts expect ZeroFox to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. ZeroFox has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.55 million. On average, analysts expect ZeroFox to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ZFOX opened at $1.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85. ZeroFox has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $15.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ZeroFox in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ZeroFox from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,318,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,516,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc operates as an enterprise cybersecurity software-as-a-service company that addresses the full lifecycle of external cyber threats and risks. The company offers ZeroFox Protect that enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to identify and protect their external assets; ZeroFox Predict, a threat intelligence solution that enable customers to directly search across data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, vulnerabilities, and security tools; ZeroFox Detect that provides customers with real-time asset and vulnerability awareness for their external-facing internet digital footprint; ZeroFox Response that enables organizations to provide the 24×7 level of support necessary to respond to external attacks, incidents, data loss or exfiltration, or potential breaches; and ZeroFox Disrupt to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.