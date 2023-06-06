11,730 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Ossiam

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,730 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $100,007,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $43,765,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total value of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,955 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Solar Trading Down 1.7 %

FSLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.92.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $200.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 522.24 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.47.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About First Solar

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.