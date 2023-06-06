1,272,153 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,272,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,091,000. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.20.

Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $274.50. The stock had a trading volume of 11,755,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,245,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.63.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,321. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

