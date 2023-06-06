1,625,727 Shares in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Bought by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,625,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $40,594,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned 1.49% of Equity Commonwealth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $408,000. Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 183,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,040,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after acquiring an additional 164,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of EQC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The stock had a trading volume of 333,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,101. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.02.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

