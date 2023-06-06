1834 Investment Advisors Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.91. 724,282 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

