1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lowered its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,902 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,810,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,588,010,000 after buying an additional 4,251,190 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,815.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,396,414 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,114 shares during the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 21,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,130,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $68,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of General Motors by 210.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,915,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 13.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,240,329 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $489,063,000 after buying an additional 1,814,943 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.95. 3,589,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,736,539. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

