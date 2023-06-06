1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $1.09 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,731,000 after acquiring an additional 307,993 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 474,863 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after acquiring an additional 196,759 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $62,452,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,841,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,015,000 after acquiring an additional 169,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded up $4.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.16. The company had a trading volume of 341,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,573. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $328.34 and a 200 day moving average of $345.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.76 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares in the company, valued at $109,184,955.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $567,423,318. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

