1834 Investment Advisors Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 89.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,664 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.49. 4,034,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,166,279. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.59.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

