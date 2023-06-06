1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,775 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WJ Interests LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.94. 384,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,659. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $113.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

