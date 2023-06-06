1irstGold (1GOLD) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, 1irstGold has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. 1irstGold has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and approximately $2,278.98 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstGold token can now be purchased for about $64.94 or 0.00239327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1irstGold Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official message board is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstGold’s official website is 1irstgold.com.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

