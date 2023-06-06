2,079 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.
BlackRock Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.