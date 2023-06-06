2,079 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,319,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,477,460,000 after buying an additional 259,896 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $187,527,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,629,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $5.20 on Tuesday, reaching $681.69. 352,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,444. The stock has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $662.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $693.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.