28,914 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,144,788,000 after buying an additional 3,920,830 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,252,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after acquiring an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after acquiring an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,901,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,357,000 after acquiring an additional 64,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.08. 10,287,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,318,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The company has a market cap of $154.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $42.34.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

