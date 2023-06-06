36,453 Shares in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Acquired by Core Wealth Partners LLC

Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.4% of Core Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,875,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,285,000 after buying an additional 540,838 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,601,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,889,000 after buying an additional 87,403 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,342,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,367,000 after buying an additional 770,212 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,125,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,573,000 after buying an additional 698,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $110.04. The stock had a trading volume of 978,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,557,416. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

